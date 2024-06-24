Prosecutions For Stop-Line Violations Surge By 32%, Delhi Traffic Police Reports

Traffic violations for failing to adhere to stop-line regulations have surged by 32% in Delhi from January 1 to June 15 this year, compared to the same period last year. Data released by the Delhi Police on Sunday reveals a significant increase in stop-line offences, with the number of violations rising from 180,538 in 2023 to 237,976 in 2024.

HGS Dhaliwal, the special commissioner of police (traffic), attributed this rise to enhanced enforcement efforts aimed at ensuring road discipline and safety. "This increase highlights our commitment to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring road safety throughout the city," Dhaliwal stated. He emphasized that the data reflects a growing trend of drivers disregarding stop-line rules, which poses risks to pedestrian safety and disrupts the smooth flow of traffic.

South Delhi's Defence Colony topped the list of areas with the highest number of violations, recording 52,873 offences. Other areas with significant violations include Mayur Vihar (33,077), Safdarjung Enclave (22,671), Lajpat Nagar (19,343), and Dwarka (11,675).

To tackle this issue, the traffic police have ramped up their vigilance and use of technology. Dhaliwal explained that targeted enforcement efforts have been implemented based on a thorough analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024. Enhanced monitoring, including the deployment of automated cameras at major intersections, has been crucial in detecting and recording violations.

The Motor Vehicles Driving Regulation (2017) under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, mandates that motor vehicles must stop before the stop line preceding pedestrian crossings at red lights. Section 184 of the Act categorizes "jumping a red light" as a form of "driving dangerously," which can endanger the lives of commuters. First-time offenders face a Rs. 500 challan, while repeat offenders are fined Rs. 1,500.