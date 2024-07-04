Rains Cause Traffic Disruptions Across Delhi - Updates

Rains Cause Traffic Disruptions In Delhi: Rain in the national capital, first a spell in the morning and another around midday, led to significant traffic disruptions in several areas. The weather department, in their 12 pm notification, said light intensity rain and drizzle will occur at a few places in South Delhi and South-East Delhi (Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, East of Kailash, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi) in the next two hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 9.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 7.4 mm at Lodhi Road, 5.6 mm at Ridge, 17.4 mm at Palam, and 40.8 mm at Ayanagar in the last 24 hours at 8.30 am on July 4.

Following rains, the roads began gathering long lines of traffic. Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said.

The meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The humidity at 8.30 am was 94%. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 78 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".