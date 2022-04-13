The Bollywood film industry is abuzz with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. The couple is a hot trending topic these days after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding late last year. Apart from being known faces of Bollywood, all four celebs have one thing in common! Both the celebrity couples own the same car individually.

The car in talks here is the Range Rover Vogue from the house of iconic SUV maker Land Rover, owned by India's very own Tata Group. Not just these four, but Range Rover Vogue has been a favourite among the celebrities for long now. While vehicles like Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S580, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 are becoming a hit among the B-town celebs, it was the Range Rover Vogue originally that started the herd buying culture in Mumbai.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, who’s who of Bollywood celebrities bought the Range Rover Vogue. The chain reaction to buy the British-SUV started in 2019 when Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Dutt all bought this SUV in a short timespan.

The Range Rover Vogue LWB SE is available in two engine options - a 4.4-litre diesel engine mated to a 8-Speed automatic transmission and is priced at Rs 2.33 Crore and a 3.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission that produces 335 Bhp and 740 Nm of torque priced at Rs 2.11 Crore.

While Ranbir Kapoor travels a lot in his Range Rover Vogue painted in dark-blue colour, Alia Bhatt is also seen often in tan-coloured SUV. Both have been spotted travelling together in Range Rover Vogue multiple times. The Range Rover is the luxury arm of Land Rover, known for making most potent off-roaders in the world. Together with Jaguar, the British group JLR is now owned by Tata.

Apart from Range Rover Vogue, both the celebrities own multiple other vehicles as well.

Apart from Range Rover Vogue, Lamborghini Urus became a hit in Bollywood, with multiple celebs buying the Italian super SUV in 2021, including Kartik Aryan, Ranveer Singh and Jr NTR, both of whom bought the Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition models. The Lamborghini Urus starts at Rs 3.10 Crore and is equipped with a new front-mounted, 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbo engine that is capable of delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm.

These days, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the flavour of the industry. After Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Telugu superstar Ram Charan also bought himself a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore (all prices ex-showroom). Recently Shahid Kapoor bought a Mercedes-Maybach S580.

