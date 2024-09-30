Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore - Details

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition: The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition has launched in India at Rs 4.98 crore (ex-showroom). This exclusive model, customized by the SV division, is based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover and marks the first-ever limited edition crafted specifically for India.

With only 12 units available, each Ranthambore Edition model comes with a unique door sill plate (e.g., 1 of 12). The exterior features a bespoke black finish with a reddish finish, accented by Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite details inspired by tiger stripes, visible on the grille, tailgate, and 23-inch dark alloy wheels.

Inside, the luxurious four-seat cabin showcases Caraway and Perlino semi-aniline leather with contrast stitching. The seats feature embroidery inspired by a tiger’s spine. Additional touches include customised scatter cushions, chrome accents, light wenge wood veneers, and white ceramic dials, all distinguishing it from the standard Range Rover SV.

Rear seat passengers get fully reclinable seats, a powered table, deployable cupholders, and a refrigerated compartment with SV-etched glassware. The vehicle is powered by a 400hp, 550Nm 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, the same found in the Autobiography variant priced at Rs 2.6 crore.

The brand says that it will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the Ranthambore Edition to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India.