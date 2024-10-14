Advertisement
Raptee.HV Launches High-Voltage Electric Bike - Price, Specs, And More

Raptee.HV, the Chennai-based EV startup, launched a high-voltage electric motorcycle, which is developed with the technology being used in Electric cars across the world.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Raptee.HV, the Chennai-based EV startup, launched a high-voltage electric motorcycle, which is developed with the technology being used in Electric cars across the world. This enables the Motorcycle to deliver a performance rivaling the 250-300 cc ICE counterparts with significantly less heat. 

With this High-Voltage (HV) technology, Raptee.HV motorcycles will be the first in India to adopt universal charging standards used by electric cars. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.39 lakhs, ex-showroom.

The motorcycle comes with an onboard charger, making it compatible with the 13,500 CCS2 car charging stations available across the country, which is expected to double within the next year.

It has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge, accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds. It has a battery pack that is IP67 rated, adhering to all regulatory requirements. 

Raptee.HV is offering a battery warranty comparable to that of electric cars – 8 years or up to 80000 kilometres, providing peace of mind and long-term value to customers.

I will be available in four colors — Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey, and Eclipse Black. The deliveries will start in Chennai and Bangalore from January.
 
Dinesh Arjun, Co-founder & CEO, Raptee.HV, said, “Our goal was never to create an electric version of an ICE motorcycle, but to do justice to motorcycling with truly pioneering tech. We have taken the core of advanced electric car tech and engineered it for motorcycles."

"Launching India’s first high-voltage electric motorcycle was a technical challenge from the very beginning. Over the last 5 years, the amazing team at Raptee has had to build the entire architecture from scratch to make HV on 2Wheelers possible," he added.

