Record 1 Lakh Units Of Mahindra XUV700 SUV Sold In Less Than 2 Years

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the leading SUV maker, announced the delivery of the 100,000th unit of its flagship SUV, the XUV700. The Mahindra XUV700 has achieved this milestone in less than 20 months, becoming the fastest SUV from the Mahindra portfolio to reach this milestone. Within the initial 12 months of its launch, Mahindra delivered 50,000 units of the XUV700, followed by an additional 50,000 units in the subsequent 8 months. With added production capabilities this year, the company aims to deliver more SUVs even quicker than the previous 1 lakh units.

In May 2023, Mahindra Thar achieved a milestone of sales of 1 lakh units in India. Both Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV700 are commanding a long waiting period in India. Few media reports suggest that the waiting period of the Mahindra XUV700 has dropped by 4 months. In fact, for models like the AX7 and AX7L petrol and diesel variants, the waiting period is now reduced by 6 months.

The reports further say that the company has ramped up the production of the Mahindra XUV700 gradually, with numbers set to go up from 6,000 units to 10,000 units a month by March 2024.



The Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 200hp and 380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine in two states of tune – 155hp, 360Nm, and 185hp with 420Nm (450Nm with the AT). Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with AWD available as an option.

The Mahindra XUV700 retails at a starting price of Rs 14.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 26.18 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the likes of Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.