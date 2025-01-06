New Delhi: Regional air connectivity will continue to be a priority for the government and air passenger traffic is projected to touch 40 crore by 2029, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in the national capital, he also said the ecosystem is being developed for operations of seaplanes.

Emphasising that there is "huge potential" for growth of the country's aviation sector, he said that 10 years ago, passenger traffic was at 11 crore and the count has doubled to 22 crore. By 2029, the number is expected to touch 40 crore, he said and added that there is aspiration among people for air travel.

The Regional Air Connectivity (RCS) scheme or UDAN aims to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports as well as make air travel more affordable. Vualnam said RCS will remain a priority for the government and efforts are also on to push operations of helicopters and seaplanes.

Under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), which was started in October 2016, 613 routes connecting 87 unserved and underserved airports, including 13 heliports and 2 water aerodromes, were operationalised till November 30, 2024.

More than 146 lakh domestic passengers have so far travelled through 2.86 lakh RCS flights, the civil aviation ministry told Parliament in December last year.