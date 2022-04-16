Renault announces nationwide Summer Camp, offers free car check-up

Renault is set to start a seven-day long Summer Camp at all its service touchpoints in India. The camp is aimed to improve the ownership experience of the car owners and optimise the performance of Renault cars in the summers. The camp will be set up from 18 April to 24 April 2022.

The seven-day summer service camp will provide Renault owners with a free car check-up in accordance with Renault India's guidelines, allowing for a thorough examination of all key functions of the vehicle, with trained and qualified service technicians dedicated to providing the care and expert attention required for the vehicles.

It should be mentioned that such routine inspections ensure that appropriate actions are taken to improve the car's performance and give customers a satisfying ownership experience with the brand.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept EV claims a range of 1,000 km on single charge

In addition to a wide range of services, including free car wash and comprehensive car checkup, the Renault Summer Camp will offer exclusive benefits to the customers like a discount on Parts & Accessories, Roadside Assistance and an Extended Warranty.

The customers can avail of a host of offers, including up to 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on Labour Charges & Value-Added Services, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and RoadSide Assistance (RSA) along with special offer on tyres (select brands).

In addition to these, free gifts will be given to all the customers visiting during the week, and exciting customer engagement activities like painting, drawing & quiz competitions for kids and additional activities like free health checkup camps, customer education programs will also be organised at the specific workshops, making it a delightful experience for customers to cherish for long.

Earlier, Renault has undertaken many after-sales and customer-centric initiatives to offer its customers a good brand ownership experience. These include – Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, Renault ASSIST, Renault EASY CARE, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), MY Renault App and regular customer service camps.

Live TV

#mute