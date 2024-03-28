Renault, Nissan To Bring 4 New SUVs For India: All You Need To Know

Renault and Nissan, part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, have unveiled their plans for the Indian automotive market during their joint annual conference for FY 2023-24. With a combined manufacturing capacity of 480,000 units at their Oragadam facility in Tamil Nadu, the French and Japanese automakers are gearing up to regain lost market share and strengthen their portfolios.

Renault's Duster Returns With A Bang

Renault has announced the comeback of third-generation Duster in India, set for a market launch around Diwali 2025. "We are expanding our lineup in India, which includes a five-seater C-segment SUV and a seven-seater C-segment SUV for both Renault and Nissan," Renault Group CEO Luca De Maio said at the press meet.

The popular SUV will be joined by a new seven-seater variant, based on the Dacia Bigster concept, which shares the same CMF-B platform co-developed by the Renault-Nissan alliance. This move signals Renault's intent to capture a broader segment of the SUV market, leveraging the success and appeal of the Duster brand.

Nissan's Rebadged Offerings

Nissan is also entering the fray with its versions of the upcoming Renault models. This strategy is reminiscent of Nissan's previous offerings like the Terrano (a rebadged Duster) and later the Kicks in the compact C-segment SUV space. While the Terrano was discontinued in April 2020 due to BS6 emission norms, and the Kicks phased out with the onset of BS6 standards, Nissan is now aiming for a revival in the C-segment SUV market with these new launches.

Teaser Revealed

A teaser image shared during the conference provides a glimpse into the distinct design approaches of the Renault and Nissan SUVs. The Renault Duster showcases a bold, muscular front fascia and grille, embodying ruggedness and adventure. In contrast, the Nissan version exudes a sleek, urban appeal, hinting at a different styling direction that sets it apart from its Renault counterpart.

As the automotive industry gears up for these exciting developments, consumers can look forward to a fresh lineup of SUVs offering a blend of style, performance, and versatility.