Tempting Price, Terrifying Safety! Think Twice Before Buying This Affordable Car

Renault Triber Safety Rating: The Renault Triber, manufactured in India and exported to South Africa, has received a 2-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test under its new protocols. However, it had earlier scored a 4-star safety rating when tested under the 2021 Global NCAP protocols.

In India, the Renault Triber is available at prices ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, making it the most affordable 7-seater car. Despite the affordable price tag, the sales are low, and people show almost no trust in the vehicle for several reasons.

2024 Renault Triber Crash Test

It showed good protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck but weak protection for the driver’s chest in both frontal and side impacts. The structure of the vehicle was rated as unstable. Despite this, it displayed good protection for the head, abdomen, and pelvis on the side impact.

The car comes only with two frontal airbags as standard and does not offer side airbags even as an option. ESC is also not fitted as standard. It scored 22.29 points out of the maximum 34 points for the adult occupant.

Child occupant protection was a serious concern as it lacks ISOFIX anchorages, resulting in poor protection for the child. It scored 19.99 points out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

The performance for the Q3 dummy, representing a 3-year-old, was poor, exposing the head in the forward crash and showing inadequate protection for the neck and chest. The protection of the Q1.5 dummy, representing an 18-month-old, was good in both tests.

The Global NCAP has mentioned in its report that the tested model was made in India and the test is valid for Africa. For those who are unaware, Renault not only manufactures and sells the Triber in India but also exports it.