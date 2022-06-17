Renault India is extending massive discounts on its model line-up this month in an effort to post interesting numbers on the sales tally. The French carmaker’s current line-up includes a total of three vehicles - Kiger, Kwid, and Triber. The brand has recently discontinued the Duster mid-size SUV from our market. However, a new-gen model is on its way to Indian shores, as per rumour mills. Now talking of discounts, the company is extending deals which comprise special loyalty bonuses, exchange bonus, and cash benefits as well. So, read on to find out how much you can save by purchasing a Renault vehicle this month.

Renault Triber

The affordable 7-seater MPV of the French brand - Renault Triber, is being offered with discounts going up to Rs 94,000. The deal includes a special loyalty benefit of Rs 44,000, an exchange benefit under the vehicle scrappage policy of Rs 10,000, and another Rs 40,000 can be saved in the form of corporate discounts and cash benefits.

Renault Kwid

The most affordable offering of Renault in the Indian market remains the Kwid with a starting price of Rs 4.62 lakh, ex-showroom. The entry-level hatchback is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 37,000, and other benefits of up to Rs 35,000. In summation, a total of Rs 82,000 can be saved on buying a Renault Kwid this month.

Renault Kiger

The sub-4m compact SUV of the French brand is also one of the most happening products in its line-up. Currently, it is available with discounts going up to Rs 75,000. The benefits include an exchange bonus under a scrappage policy of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a special loyalty benefit of Rs 55,00.