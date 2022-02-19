Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh, check details here

Renault India recently announced that its Triber MPV reached the one lakh sales milestone in the country and to celebrate this achievement, the company has launched the Triber Limited Edition, which starts at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the RxT, the Triber Limited Edition comes in two dual-tone shades - Moonlight Silver with a black roof and Cedar Brown with a black roof.

A number of interior features distinguish the Triber Limited Edition, such as Akaza Fabric Upholstery, a two-tone dashboard with a piano black finish, an all-digital instrument cluster and steering-wheel controls.

Read also: Cruise ship carrying luxury vehicles catch fire; Porsche, Lamborghini on board

In addition to LED DRLs and an 8-inch touchscreen, other standard features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and go, power adjustable mirrors, a digital instrument cluster, a six-way adjustable driver's seat, AC vents in all three rows, push-button start/stop, four airbags, and a reverse parking camera.

Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 71 hp of maximum power and 96 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT.

Live TV

#mute