Renault Unveils Grand Koleos SUV; Check Design, Features, And Other Details

Renault has revealed its latest offering, the Grand Koleos SUV, at the ongoing Busan Motor Show 2024. This new model, comparable in size to the Tata Safari, features a dual motor petrol-hybrid powertrain and a modern interior equipped with multiple screens.

Design and Features

Externally, the Grand Koleos is a Korean adaptation of the Geely Xingyue L SUV sold in China. It features distinct cosmetic changes, including a new borderless grille, unique alloy wheel designs, and specific tweaks to the front and rear bumpers. Despite these changes, much of the sheet metal and platform is shared with the Xingyue L.

Inside, the Grand Koleos boasts three 12.3-inch screens: one for instrumentation, a central infotainment screen, and a third screen for the front passenger. The SUV also includes a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, wood and faux aluminum trim, and an infotainment system with 5G connectivity and OTA updates.

Powertrain and Performance

The Grand Koleos is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a twin-motor hybrid setup, delivering a total of 245hp. The SUV comes standard with multiple drive and terrain modes, enhancing its versatility and performance.

Availability in India

While Renault previously sold the Koleos in India, the Grand Koleos will likely remain exclusive to the Korean market for now. However, Renault has plans to launch the Duster and Bigster SUVs in India starting next year. Additionally, Renault's existing lineup in India is set to receive minor updates and a new top-spec sporty variant for the Kiger SUV.