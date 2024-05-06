Renault Unveils Symbioz SUV; Check Design, Features, And Other Details

Renault Symbioz: Renault has recently introduced its latest addition to the global SUV lineup, the Renault Symbioz. This model is positioned between Renault's Captur SUV and the larger Austral SUV. The Renault Symbioz shares its platform with the upcoming new Duster SUV in India. This platform is developed alongside the Captur. Let's delve into the key features and highlights of the Renault Symbioz SUV.

Renault Symbioz Design

The Renault Symbioz is quite similar to the international-spec Renault Captur. Its dimensions measure 4,413mm in length, 1,797mm in width, and 1,575mm in height. This places it in a strategic position between the Captur and the larger Austral SUV, catering to diverse customer preferences.

Exterior Design Highlights

The front design of the Symbioz mirrors the Captur's aesthetics and is distinguished by subtle grille patterns and the signature diagonal shape reflecting Renault's emblem. In the rear, the SUV features flowing side panels and a distinctive rear end with sculpted lights showcasing a captivating 3D 'ice cube' effect. Wheel options range from 18-inch for entry-level variants to 19-inch for higher trim levels.

Features

Inside, the Symbioz offers a spacious and tech-forward cabin akin to the Captur. Key highlights include a 10.4-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system powered by Renault's Google-based OpenR Link interface. The rear seats are designed for flexibility, with the ability to slide 160mm backwards, maximizing either knee room or expanding the generous boot capacity from 492 litres to an impressive 624 litres.

Powertrain Options

The Renault Symbioz debuts with Renault's E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 system, combining a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a multimodal automatic gearbox, two electric motors, and a 1.2kWh battery. This setup delivers a total output of 147hp, ensuring a harmonious blend of performance and efficiency.