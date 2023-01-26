Republic Day Parade: President Murmu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Arrives at Kartavya Path in Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard

President of India Droupadi Murmu along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reached the Kartavya Path to attend the Republic Day Parade in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard limousine. The official Presidential vehicle of India, which is considered one of the safest vehicles in India, is priced approximately at Rs 9 crore. Egyptian President is the Chief Guest of India, as the country celebrates the 74th Republic Day. Both the Presidents boarded the same limousine from the Rashtrapti Bhawan, to reach the Kartavya Path, where PM Narendra Modi received them.

Droupadi Murmu was recently elected as the 15th President of India and she travelled from the President's House (Rashtrapati Bhawan) to the Parliament in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard, the presidential limousine for the first time.

The Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard also served the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind during his tenure as the official armoured limousine for VVIP transportation in India and has been serving the President's office for long now.

The Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard was launched in 2015 at Rs 8.9 crore (without additional armoured work) in the country and gets ERV (Explosive Resistant Vehicles) 2010-level and VR9-level protection for its occupants.

This means that the car can withstand up to 15kg of TNT from a distance of 2m; while withstanding 7.62x51mm rifle rounds. Even bullets fired from an AK-47 will not be able to penetrate the sedan. Based on W221 S-class, the model made its global debut back in 2011 and this model came into use during the tenure of President Pranab Mukherjee.

On the other hand, the SPG inducted the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 in the fleet of PM Narendra Modi, which is estimated to cost Rs 12 crore. However, he arrived to attend the Republic Day Parade in a Range Rover SUV. The President's limo is not up for an upgrade anytime soon.