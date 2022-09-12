When in a hurry, we often tend to break the traffic rules, but let's admit that these are just for our safety. Governments across the globe including the Indian government have been focusing on measures to curb road accidents. Road traffic crashes kill over 1.3 million people every year ‘more than two every minute' with nine in 10 deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries, as per the top officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Nearly 30 percent of road accidents involve two and three-wheelers. Hence, if you are a motorcycle or scooter rider, then the below-mentioned traffic rules are a must to know for your own safety. Further, these rules will also save you from heavy challans.

Riding a motorcycle or scooter? These TRAFFIC rules are must to know:

Use of Helmet:

If you are riding a two-wheeler and wearing a helmet, your life can still be under threat and it can still get you a heavy fine. Yes, you read that right. As per the latest update, fines can be imposed on two-wheeler riders who wear helmets ‘improperly’. The helmet should be properly worn and its strap also needs to be tied. If the helmet is untied then the rider will have to bear the fine of Rs 1,000.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), all helmets must have an ISI mark. A transparent cover for the eyes should be used in the helmet. It is also very important for the helmet to have a BIS certificate.

Riding in chappals:

For your safety and to save yourselves from challans, you must ensure to wear fixed attire while riding a two-wheeler in India. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, two-wheeler riders are mandated to wear fully closed shoes when riding their vehicle. If found violating the law, they can be subjected to a Rs 1,000 fine.

Loud exhausts/Honking/ Modified two-wheelers

To combat noise pollution, traffic police have been holding various campaigns. The campaign aims to combat noise pollution, and vehicles that use pressure horns and modified silencers with loud noise will attract fines. Violators will face a Rs 1,000 fine since changing silencers is a breach of the registration certificate (RC).