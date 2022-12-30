Rishabh Pant car accident: Cricketer was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV, has history of speeding

India's wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a severe car crash today (December 30), when he met with a gruesome road accident in Haridwar. As per initial reports, Pant was returning from his home in Roorkie to Delhi in his car. As seen in a CCTV footage, his car crashed into a divider and caught fire. Luckily, the cricketer managed to escape the car with injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Later, he was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant is currently getting treated for his injuries at Max Hospital in Dehradun and the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the officials to ensure that the cricketer gets all the required help to get better.

As seen in the pictures, Pant was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV, although it's hard to recognize the model he was driving as the car was totalled in the crash. Rishabh Pant bought a Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in 2017.

Soon after buying the SUV, Pant was seen driving the car at a speed exceeding 120 kmph on the roads of Delhi and boasted about the same on social media, facing a lot of backlash for ignoring road safety norms.

Rishabh Pant bought the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in 2017 when he was just 19 years old. The Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine that makes 241 Bhp and 370 Nm or a 2.2 diesel engine making 168 Bhp and 400 Nm.