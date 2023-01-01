Rishabh Pant car crash: What can we learn from cricketer's accident? Tips for safe driving

Barely three months ago, businessman Cyrus Mistry lost his life when his Mercedes hit the divider. The car was speeding at 90 km/ hour on the Mumbai - Ahmedabad highway. In a similar incident, cricketer Rishab Pant driving a Mercedes at 90 km/ hour rammed his car into the divider on his way to Roorkee. He has since been hospitalized with multiple injuries. To be fair to the manufacturer, the German vehicle comes with some of the best safety features like seat belts, air bags and a cage design with a ruggedized metallic body to protect the passengers. Then why are we seeing so many accidents?

As a person who has driven on National Highways across the country, I wish to share a few thoughts to ensure safer journeys. Highway driving is not as easy as it looks. It has its own set of challenges the driver must take stock before taking the wheel; else, no car is safe. I would prefer life in the slow lane where you live to fight another day.

Take good sleep before driving

When one sets out on a cross country trip, the normal practice is to hit the highway early in the morning by six. This is akin to catching an early morning flight where you can’t sleep the previous night and start dozing off when the plane takes off. Especially when you are driving, getting up at 4 AM is not a good idea. A better alternative would be to start around 8 or 9 in the morning after having a good night's sleep.

Take regular breaks

After every 200 km, take a break at a wayside Dhaba. Eat something light. A few winks in the car will do wonders before resuming your journey. Our brains are not geared to stay alert for five hours at a stretch. Try sitting in a chair for more than an hour at home and you will know! Get out of the car and stretch you legs once in a while. I always keep reminding myself that this is not some Grand Prix where I have to clear the laps and stay ahead of the pack.

Drive slow

Time is at my disposal and safety gets priority over everything else. If you are driving a high end car like a BMW / Mercedes, you must understand that the Indians roads are no ‘Autobahns‘ to drive at 130 km. At some places, the dividers are not illuminated. You must make your own adjustments and drive as per the recommendations of the NHAI.