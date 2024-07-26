Risky Yet Commonly Ignored! Take THESE 6 Traffic Rules Seriously

Commonly Ignored Traffic Rules: Violating traffic rules could not only hit your pocket by paying fines but also make a serious dent in your safety. Here are 6 traffic rules that are commonly ignored but need to be taken seriously, as ignoring them is risky.

1. Seat Belt

A seat belt is an essential safety feature in cars. All occupants must wear seat belts to increase safety. However, some people avoid it, especially in the rear seat, which is a serious concern from a safety point of view. Wearing seat belts can save lives.

2. Changing Lanes

It is commonly seen on roads that drivers often ignore lane markings and switch lanes without using turn indicators. It leads to confusion for others and increases the risk of accidents. It is crucial for road safety to maintain lane discipline.

3. Speed Limits

The authorities set speed limits, depending on the road conditions and the locality. However, it is common practice to see vehicles exceeding the speed limits on the road, which is dangerous. It is recommended to drive under the road's speed limit.

4. Turn Indicators

It is common to see on Indian roads that many drivers do not use indicators when turning or changing lanes, which is dangerous and can cause accidents. Indicators are there to communicate to other road users about your intention of turning or changing lanes.

5. Mobile Phone

Drivers need to focus on the road, not mobile phones. Using a mobile phone while driving can distract your attention from the road, leading to accidents. Avoid mobile phone use while driving or, if you can't, then use a hands-free feature.

6. Traffic Signals

Ignoring traffic signals is a dangerous habit. It can lead to serious accidents and cause traffic disruption as well. Always follow traffic signals for safe and smooth traffic flow.