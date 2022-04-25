हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the only Indian cricketer to own THIS Rs 3.15 crore SUV in 'Team India' paint

The Lamborghini Urus is widely considered the most powerful SUV with 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.  

Rohit Sharma, the only Indian cricketer to own THIS Rs 3.15 crore SUV in &#039;Team India&#039; paint
Image for representation

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain is a tight spot with his team losing 8 consecutive matches in IPL 2022. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians has been the most successful IPK team with five seasons win, but is on the verge of exiting the Indian Premiere League 2022 due to dismissal performance this year. 

However, talking outside of IPL, Rohit Sharma owns some of the most exotic and luxury vehicles in India. One of his prized possessions is a Lamborghini Urus SUV painted in stunning shade of dark blue known as "Blu Eleos". Rohit recently bought this SUV at Rs 3.15 crore (Ex-showroom), and the SUV joins other blue-coloured cars in his garage like the BMW M5. 

The Lamborghini Urus is widely regarded as one of the most practical and luxurious vehicles ever produced by the Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Shetty and Jr. NTR already own this luxury SUV.

Its interior has a dual-tone combination of Ross Alala (cherry red) and Nero (black) to match the exterior. Black is used on the upper layer on the dashboard and door panels, and cherry red for the lower layer on the dashboard, door panels, and seats. Besides the contrast cherry red and black, there is also a silver layer flowing from the dashboard to the centre console. This is accompanied by piano black touches in the cabin.

Also read: 8-year-old driving Toyota Fortuner is wrong at multiple levels

Lamborghini Urus shares the same platform with Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga, as well as other luxury SUVs from Volkswagen but the Urus is sportier than the others. Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which produces 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rohit SharmaLamborghini UrusLamborghiniLamborghini SUV
Next
Story

Maruti Suzuki to focus on CNG-Hybrids, SUVs to regain 50 percent market share

Must Watch

PT17M33S

Today's Astro Show: Find solutions to all your problems with Astro Guru, April, 25