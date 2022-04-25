Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain is a tight spot with his team losing 8 consecutive matches in IPL 2022. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians has been the most successful IPK team with five seasons win, but is on the verge of exiting the Indian Premiere League 2022 due to dismissal performance this year.

However, talking outside of IPL, Rohit Sharma owns some of the most exotic and luxury vehicles in India. One of his prized possessions is a Lamborghini Urus SUV painted in stunning shade of dark blue known as "Blu Eleos". Rohit recently bought this SUV at Rs 3.15 crore (Ex-showroom), and the SUV joins other blue-coloured cars in his garage like the BMW M5.

The Lamborghini Urus is widely regarded as one of the most practical and luxurious vehicles ever produced by the Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Shetty and Jr. NTR already own this luxury SUV.

Its interior has a dual-tone combination of Ross Alala (cherry red) and Nero (black) to match the exterior. Black is used on the upper layer on the dashboard and door panels, and cherry red for the lower layer on the dashboard, door panels, and seats. Besides the contrast cherry red and black, there is also a silver layer flowing from the dashboard to the centre console. This is accompanied by piano black touches in the cabin.

Lamborghini Urus shares the same platform with Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga, as well as other luxury SUVs from Volkswagen but the Urus is sportier than the others. Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which produces 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

