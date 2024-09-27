Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs. 10.50 Crore

Rolls-Royce has officially introduced the Cullinan Series II in India, along with the Black Badge Cullinan Series II, offering customers the chance to commission the super-luxury SUVs at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai and New Delhi showrooms. Both models represent the brand's growing popularity among a younger and diverse clientele.

Pricing and Availability

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II starts at Rs.10.50 crore (ex-showroom), while the Black Badge Cullinan Series II is priced at Rs. 12.25 crore (ex-showroom). These prices, however, serve as the base, as every Rolls-Royce is a bespoke vehicle tailored to the individual preferences of its owner. The first local deliveries of the Cullinan Series II are expected to commence in the last quarter of 2024.

A Growing Market in India

According to Irene Nikkein, Regional Director Asia-Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the launch of the Cullinan Series II in India is a key moment for the brand in the Asia-Pacific region. "Since its original launch in 2018, the Cullinan has captured the attention of a younger and more diverse clientele. Today, it is the most requested Rolls-Royce in the portfolio," she said. The latest iteration integrates cutting-edge technologies, premium materials, and new design updates, while allowing for personalized customization through Rolls-Royce's Bespoke services.

Exterior and Interior Design Updates

The front of the Cullinan Series II features slimmer headlamps accompanied by L-shaped LED daytime running lights that extend into the updated bumper. The iconic grille has been subtly redesigned to give it a fresher appearance. At the rear, the bumper has also been refreshed, now boasting a stainless-steel skid plate.

Inside the cabin, Rolls-Royce has incorporated a sleek full-width glass panel across the dashboard. A standout feature is the new display cabinet integrated into the dash, which houses an intricately crafted analogue clock. . The facelifted Cullinan also benefits from the latest Spirit infotainment system, featuring updated graphics and displays. Owners have the unique option to personalise the instrument colours to match their vehicle's paintwork or interior upholstery.

Powertrain and Specifications of the Cullinan Facelift

Under the hood, the Cullinan facelift retains the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The standard variant generates 571hp and 850Nm of torque, while the Black Badge version offers a more powerful 600hp and 900Nm of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.