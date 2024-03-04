Rolls Royce Unveiled Arcadia Droptail: Check Design, Specifications, And Other Details

Rolls-Royce has Introduced its Arcadia Droptail with a wooden treatment. It is named after the mythical paradise 'Arcadia'. It was showcased in Singapore recently.This majestic vehicle is the third Coachbuilt model introduced by Rolls-Royce, following the footsteps of the Amethyst and La Rose Noire. Let's Delve into the details of this Luxury Vehicle.

Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail Specifications

Underneath the hood, the Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail is powered by a formidable twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine, generating an impressive 593 bhp and 841 Nm of peak torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, this powerhouse propels the Arcadia from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately five seconds.

Exterior Design:

The Arcadia Droptail boasts an open-top, two-door design adorned with a captivating paint scheme infused with aluminum and glass particles. This unique blend not only creates a radiant shimmer under light but also imparts a sense of endless depth to the coachwork. Complementing this exterior is the Bespoke silver accent, adding both color and intensity contrast. Unlike its counterparts, the lower section of the Arcadia features a fully painted carbon fiber tub in solid Bespoke silver. The 22-inch alloy wheels, inspired by the architecture of Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam, are meticulously mirror-polished, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design.

Interior Design:

The interior of the Arcadia Droptail comes with a luxurious Santos Straight Grain wood finish, renowned for its unique interlocking grain pattern. However, utilizing this high-density hardwood presented a challenge due to its susceptibility to tearing during machining. Rolls-Royce overcame this obstacle by developing a bespoke lacquer, ensuring the wood's longevity, even in tropical climates.

The Santos Straight Grain wood extends throughout the cabin, including the aerodynamically functional rear deck section. The dashboard features Rolls-Royce's signature clock design, boasting a complex geometric guilloché pattern with 119 facets, paying homage to the company's 119-year heritage. Each hour marker, known as 'chaplets,' is a mere 0.1mm thick, showcasing the meticulous attention to detail.