Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India At Rs 1.73 Lakh: Price, Specs, Features, Design

Royal Enfield has launched the updated Bullet 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is introduced in the country at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle’s top-spec trim will retail for Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom. In comparison to the Hunter 350, it is expensive by roughly Rs 24,000, while it is cheaper than the Classic 350 by nearly Rs 19,000. The Military Black and Military Red versions of the Bullet 350 are priced at Rs 1.73 lakh. The Standard Maroon and Standard Black trims, on the other hand, will retail for Rs 1.97 lakh. The Black Gold scheme remains exclusive for the top-spec trim.


