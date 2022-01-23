Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Yezdi Roadster spec comparison: Features, price and more

Yezdi has made a comeback in the Indian Market with three new bikes: a scrambler, an adventure, a lineup, a scrambler, an adventure and a roadster. By bringing back Yezdi in India, Classic Legends might have just changed the future of the retro bikes in India might look. We say so as the Royal Enfields are the most established retro bikes in India; now, they have competitors like Jawa and Yezdi in the market.

Considering the challenge, we have compared one of India's most established models, i.e. Royal Enfield Classic 350, with the newcomer Yezdi Scrambler as they fall in the same categories. If you are considering buying any of these, this comparison is something you should go through to make a better-informed decision.

Classic 350 vs Roadster: Body Design

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Yezdi Roadster both have that retro look that one might be looking for coming in these segments. Though these looks might come heavier and sturdier body design for the Classic 350 than the Roadster, they weigh 195 kg and 184 kg, respectively, which is a tiny gap.

In India, people often look for vehicles with more ground clearance which is decent on both these bikes, the Enfield offering 170mm and the Yezdi a 175mm. In addition, Classic 350 has 19-inch front tyres and 18- inch rear tyres, whereas the Roadster has 18-inch front tyres and 17-inch rear tyres. Though the difference on paper is not much, the ride quality can differ considering these numbers, which might favour the Enfield as it might be more stable, with a good hold on the ground.

Classic 530 vs Roadster: Features

It is coming to the features the Classic 350 offer a combination of analogue and digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and an LCD for odometer, fuel gauge, trip meter and clock. It also gets a subtly designed USB charging port. However, the Roadster comes with a complete LCD instrument cluster that displays information like ABS mode, gear position, distance to empty and trip meter. In addition, the Yezdi gets an edge over the Enfield with the LED headlight compared to the Halogen on Classic 350.

Classic 530 vs Roadster: Engine and Specs

The Classic 350 has a 349 cc, air-cooled engine with a 5-speed constant mesh giving out 20 bhp and 27 Nm of max Torque. In comparison, the Roadster has a 334cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine producing 29 bhp and 29 Nm of max torque working with a 6-speed gearbox. This means that the Roadster packs a bit more punch and more pulling power than the Classic 350.

Classic 530 vs Roadster: Suspension and Brakes

Both these bikes have telescopic front forks. However, the Classic 350 has twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload, whereas the twin shock with gas-filled emulsion. The Classic 350 has a 300 mm disc and 153 mm drum brakes in the rear(as standard) for the brakes. The Roadster has a 320 mm disc in front and a 240 mm disc in the back. Considering these insights, it is pretty clear that the Roadster offers a better braking system than the Classic 350.

Classic 530 vs Roadster: Price

Both these bikes fall in a similar bracket. The Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.84 lakh and 2.15 lakh, whereas the Roadster is priced between Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.06 lakh. Without a lot of number crunching, it is safe to say that the Classic 350 is a bit easier on the pocket with the base variants. You get to be on a more powerful bike with better braking and instrument cluster a bit more money.

