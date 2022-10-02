Royal Enfield domestic sales sees massive growth, sells 82,097 units in September 2022

Royal Enfield, a manufacturer of motorcycles, stated on Saturday that its total sales increased by more than twofold to 82,097 units in September 2022. In the same month last year, the business had sold 33,529 units, according to a statement from Royal Enfield. In September 2021, domestic sales were 27,233 units; last month, they were 73,646 units. In a similar vein, exports increased by 8,451 units in comparison to 6,296 units in the same month last year, the report said.

Similar to this, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd stated on Saturday that total sales increased by 27.55 percent to 86,750 units in September. In the same month the previous year, the company sold 68,012 units. In September 2022, domestic sales were 72,012 units, while exports were 14,738 units.

"This is the highest ever overall monthly as well as domestic monthly sales figure recorded by the company since its inception in 2006," Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

However, Hero MotoCorp, India's other major two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Saturday that total sales fell 1.95 percent to 5,19,980 units in September 2022. In the same month last year, the business sold 5,30,346 units, according to a statement from Hero MotoCorp. In September of the previous year, domestic sales increased to 5,07,690 units from 5,05,462 units. However, the company reported that shipments were down from 24,884 units in the same month last year to 12,290 units this month.

"Heading into the peak festive season, the company remains optimistic about customer demand over the coming weeks," Hero MotoCorp said. The normal monsoon across most parts of the country and the encouraging farm activity are likely to contribute to positive customer sentiments, it added.

With inputs from PTI