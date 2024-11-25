Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched - Price, Features And Specifications

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched: Royal Enfield launched its latest 350cc offering, the Goan Classic, priced from Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). Available in single-tone and dual-tone paint options, the latter is priced at Rs 2.38 lakh. The Goan Classic 350 shares its platform and components with the Classic 350, including the fuel tank, side boxes, fenders, and headlight housing.

It features an LED headlamp and a round tail light. What sets it apart from the Classic is its distinctive ape-hanger handlebar and forward-set footpegs. The motorcycle comes equipped with telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, 19-inch front and 16-inch rear spoke wheels and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

It boasts an LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, adjustable levers, and the Tripper navigation system. However, it keeps things simple by omitting features like traction control, ride modes, and smartphone connectivity.

What truly makes the Goan Classic stand out are its eye-catching paint options – Rave Red, Trip Teal, Shack Black, and Purple Haze – and its single-seater design. With a seat height of just 750mm, it is the lowest Royal Enfield in terms of seat height, offering a distinct appeal for riders.

It stretches 2130 mm in length, with a width of 825 mm and a height of 1200 mm with a 1400 mm wheelbase. The ground clearance is 170 mm.

The Goan Classic is powered by a 349cc engine, J-Series engine, which makes 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and offers a claimed mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

It directly competes with the Jawa Perak, as that is the only other bobber in the segment. Apart from the Jawa, the Goan Classic takes up on other Royal Enfield models, the Yezdi and Jawa lineup, and the Honda CB range.