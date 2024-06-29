Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 To Launch July 17; Check What Is Expected

Are you a Royal Enfield Enthusiast? If yes, then this news is for you. Royal Enfield has officially announced the launch of the Guerrilla 450. The launch is scheduled for July 17 in Barcelona. Read here to know what is expected from this upcoming bike.

Design and Features

The Guerrilla 450 shares many components with the Himalayan but has been primarily adapted for on-road use. Spy shots have provided glimpses of its features, which include a single-pod instrument console, a round LED headlight, a sizable fuel tank, and a one-piece seat. The tank and tail sections resemble those of the Himalayan 450, suggesting a carryover design. However, unlike the Himalayan's spoked wheels and tube tyres, the Guerrilla 450 will sport alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. It will also replace the Himalayan's USD fork with a gaitered telescopic fork.

Performance and Engine

The Guerrilla 450 is expected to be powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine found in the Himalayan. This 452cc single-cylinder engine produces 40hp and 40Nm of torque in the Himalayan and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The tuning of the engine in the Guerrilla 450 has yet to be confirmed.

The Guerrilla 450 is expected to feature more basic hardware than its adventure counterpart, the Himalayan, making it more affordable. This new model aims to cater to riders looking for an on-road experience while maintaining the robust build and reliability that Royal Enfield is known for.