Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition Launched: Check Prices

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was indeed one of the highly anticipated launches in the two-wheeler atmosphere. The adventure-touring motorcycle is now launched in the county with prices starting from Rs 2.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The Himalayan 450 replaces the older Himalayan 411. Alongside, the brand has launched the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition at its ongoing motorcycle fest in Goa. The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is priced at Rs 4.50 lakh, ex-showroom. However, not everyone or anyone can buy the newly-launched Shotgun 650. Read on to find out why, along with the colour-wise pricing of the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Prices & Colours

For starters, there are a total of 4 colour options on offer. The most affordable on the list is the Kaza Brown, which is priced at Rs 2.69 lakh. Moving up the ladder, Pass Slate Himalayan Salt and Pass Slate Poppy Blue are offered for a price tag of Rs 2.74 lakh. Other two colour options are Summit Kamet White and Summit Hanle Black for Rs 2.79 lakh and Rs 2.84 lakh, respectively.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Specs

The Himalayan 450 is powered by a new over-square 452cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 40 Hp and 40 Nm. The new motor is lighter by 10 kilos in comparison to the old LS 411 engine. It uses 43 mm USD forks on the front and a monoshock at the rear. The seat height stands at 825 mm, but it can be brought lower with the standard seat itself. An accessory seat, however, will also increase it by a fair margin.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Shotgun 650 is based on the SG650 concept that Royal Enfield unveiled at the EICMA last year. It is now launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.50 lakh. But not everyone can buy it. The brand will only retail 25 examples of the motorcycle, which will be sold to 25 lucky attendees of the brand’s Motoverse event happening in Goa. It is based on the hardware which is in application on the RE’s 650 twins.