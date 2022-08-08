The much awaited Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle has been launched for the Indian buyers and like expected, the pricing has been kept as one of the most attractive in the segment. The bike is available in two variants - Metro and Retro, with the Retro variant starting at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike gets a number of new features and will compete in the fierce 300-500cc category, already dominated by the Royal Enfield, by offering two 350 cc products - the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350. This is the third offering in the segment and goes up against other new-age rivals like Yezdi, Jawa and Honda. Here are the top five highlights of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 you need to look out for.

The new bike features a compact design complemented by neo-retro design elements like round headlamps, indicators, and rearview mirrors. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a tear drop-fuel tank featuring a dual-tone paint scheme and a long single-piece seat, adding to its looks. The bike gets an asymmetrical instrument cluster with options like a tripper navigation function.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equipped with a halogen headlamp and a semi-digital instrument cluster as standard features. An analog speedometer and a floating LCD are both included in the instrument cluster. A digital odometer, gear position indicator, two trip metres, a trip metre for low fuel, a fuel gauge, an eco indicator, a service reminder, and a clock are all displayed on the setup. The Tripper Navigation system from Royal Enfield will be offered as an addition.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 349cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air/oil-cooled engine. The motor, which is mated to a five-speed gearbox, produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The maximum speed is listed at 114 kmph.

The hardware on the Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 includes telescopic front forks and six-step preload-adjustable rear springs. The Metro variant's braking system consists of a front 300mm single disc and a rear 270mm rotor. This version also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels covered in tubeless tyres with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear sections. On the Retro variant, however, the 17-inch wire-spoke wheels are fitted with tube-type tyres that have a 100/80-section front and a 120/80-section rear.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

Two variations of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available for buyers, namely Metro and Retro. In addition to the aforementioned variations, the two types can be separated by their different colours. While the Retro model has a single-tone paint scheme, the Metro version has a dual-tone finish. The retro series is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), metro rebel series priced Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and metro dapper series priced at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Mileage

Royal Enfield claims that the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a claimed fuel efficiency is 36.2 kmpl. This mileage is standard for both the Metro and Retro variants.