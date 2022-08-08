Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin vs Honda CB350 vs Jawa: Price Comparison

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched in India recently, as one of the most affordable 300+ cc motorcycle it the country and also the most economical Royal Enfield bike. The new Hunter 350 is launched in two variants, Retro and Metro, with pricing starting at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and joins the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 in the company’s product lineup. Based on the company’s new J platform, the Hunter 350 promises a lot of new things to the buyers. Here’s a price comparison between the prominent bikes in the category comprising Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin, Honda CB350, Jawa and Yezdi, all targeting 300-400 cc market of India, offering a neo-retro body type for modern-day buyers.

Price Comparison between Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Rivals: All prices ex-showroom

Royal Enfield 350 – Rs 1.50-1.69 lakh

Honda CB 350 RS – Rs 2.03-2.04 lakh

TVS Ronin - Rs 1.49-1.69 lakh

Jawa FortyTwo - Rs 1.67-1.81 lakh

Yezdi Roadster – Rs 2.33 – Rs 2.51 lakh

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro Dapper and Rebel are separated by colour options. The Retro variant, on the hand, gets a more retro touch with wire-spoke wheels, a rear drum brake, a simpler instrument pod and single-channel ABS.

Comparing to the rivals, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the recently launched TVS Ronin are priced similarly, with starting price at Rs 1.50 lakh and going upto Rs 1.69 lakh. The nearest competition is Jawa FortyTwo followed by Honda CB 350 and then Yezdi, being the most expensive. However, TVS Ronin uses a smaller capacity 225.9cc powerplant than the Hunter’s 349cc mill.

The hardware on the Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 includes telescopic front forks and six-step preload-adjustable rear springs. The Metro variant's braking system consists of a front 300mm single disc and a rear 270mm rotor. This version also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels covered in tubeless tyres with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear sections. On the Retro variant, however, the 17-inch wire-spoke wheels are fitted with tube-type tyres that have a 100/80-section front and a 120/80-section rear.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Mileage

Royal Enfield claims that the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a claimed fuel efficiency is 36.2 kmpl. This mileage is standard for both the Metro and Retro variants.