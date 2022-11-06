Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into Twinrod 650 White Fang looks like Harley Davidson

Royal Enfield bikes are some of the best sellers in the Indian market. However, apart from being the motorcycle of choice for consumers, the bike is also a favourite among modifiers. But even among REs, Bullet tracks the position for being the top choice. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 takes the second spot in the same list and is the motorcycle of choice for Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs. We have come across multiple bike modifications, but the one here is different, as the cafe racer has been transformed into a low-slung cruiser. Though some might argue that it looks like a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Bulleteer Customs modified Twinrod 650 White Fang is a completely changed bike compared to what it used to be. The bike's length has been increased, giving it a stretched look. Furthermore, the bike gets a new LED headlamp with a custom cowl, giving it that cruiser look. Furthermore, a flat, single-piece handlebar that is mounted on unique raisers has been installed in place of the stock handlebar. Additionally, the bike has stunning bar-end mirrors.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki mulling Manesar plant's capacity expansion by 1 lakh units by April 2024

In addition, the boxy fuel tank of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been replaced with a curvy custom unit. Now, coming to its name, 'White Fang,' the bike completely justifies both the words with its black and white paint scheme. Matching the colour scheme, it gets a black single-piece seat. To maintain a sleek appearance, the bike has been given a thin LED strip as a tail lamp.

Additionally, the motorcycle has aftermarket alloy wheels with unique patterns on either end. Other highlights include a large 360-section rear tyre gives the whole design a lot of muscle. Complemented by a unique, free-flowing twin exhaust system with insulated wraps on either side for a more robust appearance.