Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Leaked Ahead Of Official Unveil At EICMA 2024

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Leaked: The production-ready version of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 has been leaked ahead of its official unveil at EICMA 2024, set to take place from November 7th to 10th in Milan, Italy. This model is essentially a scrambler variant of the Interceptor 650, sporting a retro look with bold yellow and black paintwork, a peanut-shaped fuel tank, and a round LED headlight. The bike also features a single-piece seat, tubular grab rail, and a number badge on the side.

The handlebar appears to be borrowed from the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 is equipped with spoked rims and dual-sport tires—18 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear. Its rear design includes a new taillight and turn indicators, and unlike the twin exhausts of the Interceptor, this scrambler will feature a two-into-one exhaust system.

In terms of features, the Bear 650 is expected to come with a circular instrument cluster, possibly a TFT unit for higher trims. It may also include a switchable ABS (anti-lock braking system), similar to the RE Himalayan 450.

It will be powered by the same 648cc, oil/air-cooled, parallel-twin engine, sourced from Interceptor 650, producing 47bhp and 52.3Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

It will be positioned above the 650 twins in Royal Enfield's lineup. The Bear 650 will likely come with a premium price tag, expected between Rs 3.4 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The official pricing will be revealed at Motoverse 2024 in Goa after its global debut at EICMA.