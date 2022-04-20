Royal Enfield has increased the colour options on the Meteor 350 with three new colourways. The Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green are two new additions to the Fireball variation, while the Supernova Red makes a bold appearance among the top-end models. The Meteor 350 Fireball is launched at the price of Rs 2.05 lakh, Stellar models at Rs 2.11 lakh and Supernova at Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The new Fireball Matt Green is a stunning new colourway that sports a matt-finish green fuel tank with matching side panel stickers and green rim tapes on the alloys. The Fireball Blue sports a deep, vibrant, gloss-finish blue fuel tank, with accentuated yellow badging on the tank, along with matching yellow side panel stickers and tyre rim tapes. The Supernova Red sports a dual-tone premium regal red and black colour fuel tank and matching side panels.

The Meteor 350 brings both classic cruiser styling and modern capability, thereby offering an unmatched riding experience to new and experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is designed to take on long-distance riding, while being a great motorcycle to ride within the city as well.

Speaking about the success of the Meteor 350 and about the introduction of new colourways, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said, “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”

