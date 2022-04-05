Royal Enfield motorcycle abruptly catches fire outside temple in Andhra Pradesh: Watch viral video

While the Indian auto industry is still trying to figure out the reason behind a series of fire incidents that has rocked the electric vehicle segment, another two-wheeler fire incident has been making rounds of the internet. This time, however, its not an electric vehicle, but the popular Royal Enfield brand.

As per a video posted by few Twitter users, a Royal Enfield motorcycle suddenly caught fire and exploded outside a temple complex in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The video is now viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, as people are trying to figure out the cause behind the sudden explosion.

As mentioned at various social media platforms, the bike, owned by Ravichandra was a brand new two-wheeler parked outside a temple when the incident took place. The owner rode the bike non-stop from Mysuru which is around 400 km away from the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Guntakal Mandal after buying the new vehicle.

While Ravi was inside the temple praying, the bike caught fire outside the complex. The explosion was so severe, it left the people in vicinity shocked. They later doused the fire using water.

Also read: EVs catching fire in India, who's at fault - Manufacturer or Owner?

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, as seen in the video, the bike first caught fire and then its petrol tank exploded. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

This is one of the rare incidents when a petrol-fuelled vehicle has caught fire abruptly and it can't be linked to the recent series of fire incidents in EVs like Ola, Okinawa and Pure scooters. The reason behind the fires in electric scooters are mostly attributed to thermal runaways in EV battery.

