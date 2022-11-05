Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to unveil on THIS date, motorcycle teased ahead of debut

Royal Enfield is moving forward with its plans of launching multiple motorcycles in the Indian market. After the launch of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the motorcycle manufacturer is working on the unveiling of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Expectations are that the bike will be brought in front of the audience at EICMA in Milan on November 8. The announcement comes after several speculations, spy shots, and multiple other rumours about the bike. The bike is one of the most anticipated ones in the Indian market as a more powerful version of the Meteor.

Several spy shots leaked earlier have revealed quite a few details of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, which hint towards the bike having a lower seating position and bigger size. It is anticipated that the new Super Meteor 650 will ride on a modified version of the Continental GT and Interceptor 650's present chassis.

Also read: Elon Musk Twitter takeover: Automakers rebel against Tesla CEO, pause ads on social media platform

According to the spy photos, the mounting positions for the rider and pillion footpegs have also been moved in addition to the modified heel and toe shifter and rear brake pedal. Moreover, the bike is expected to have a USD fork at the front and two shock absorbers at the back, all of which should have preload adjustments, are supporting the frame.

Rumor has it that the 648cc, oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that powers the Continental GT and Interceptor from Royal Enfield also powers the upcoming Super Meteor 650. Probably still producing 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque, Royal Enfield has made a number of aesthetic improvements to the engine shell.

Based on the company's recent launches, the Royal Enfield Meteor 650 will be quite rich in features. The bike is expected to have a digital instrument cluster and multiple other such features. These specification will show their impact on the pricing of the bike will probably be priced between Rs 3.6-4 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.