Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar a.k.a 'The God of cricket', is known for his love for cars. His love for cars in the present day has been manifested in the form of his ownership of cars like BMW X5M, Nissan GT-R Egoist, Mercedes C36 AMG and others. But all of these luxury cars still have not replaced the Maruti 800 in master blaster's heart.

The Maruti 800 was Sachin Tendulkar's first car. In an interview, the former Indian cricketer revealed that he doesn't have his first car anymore but wishes to get it back. He went as far as saying that people who know about the car can "feel free to contact" him on the subject.

In Sachin Tendulkar's words, "My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch."

Sachin's love and enthusiasm for cars began at an early age, which now can be seen through his current cars collection. He owns multiple cars ranging from German makers like Porsche to Japanese Nissan.

Reminiscing about his childhood, the legendary cricketer said, "There was a massive open drive-in movie hall near my house where people used to park their cars and watch the movie, sitting in it. So, I, along with my brother, used to stand on our balcony for hours to watch those cars."

Sachin also revealed, during his cricket career, that the batting legend frequently used to play table tennis with his teammates. Tendulkar told Dani about his experience at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana and how he used to spend hours playing table tennis when he was younger. Sachin Tendulkar also mentioned that winning the world cup was the most memorable part of his life.

