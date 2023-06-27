Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To 31-Year-Old Movie Clip, Regrets Riding Bike Without Helmet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 31-years in Bollywood and celebrating the same, he took on to Twitter conversing with his fans. In one such conversation, SRK replied to a Twitter user regretting flouting traffic norms 31-years ago, for a movie song. A Twitter user Pratt (@thatladka) posted a clip from the movie Deewana released in 1992 in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen riding a Yamaha motorcycle along with his friends on other bikes, without wearing a helmet. The song 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye', was one of the super hit songs in its era.

Sharing the clip, Pratt asked Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) “Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself. It’s been 31 years and it still gives us chills”. To everyone's surprise, Shah Rukh Khan replied by saying he regrets not wearing a helmet. “Should have worn a helmet” replied SRK to the Twitter post. An actor of SRK's stature admitting his mistake of not wearing a helmet for a movie shoot is a big message for road safety.

Should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

India is the number one country in the world when it comes to the road accidents and the number of deaths caused due to the road accidents. The majority of these accidents are related to two-wheeler riders in India. Yet, people are not taking road safety seriously and wearing a helmet on a two wheeler is seen more as an enforcement than necessity. On the top of that, Bollywood actors riding bikes for movies without helmet also play a big role in such mindset of flouting traffic rules.

Although such shoots are done in a controlled environment, people replicate them in real life conditions, causing danger to their lives. In the past, we have seen actors like Akshay Kumar riding a high-speed Ducati for a movie chase sequence. Not just in Bollywood, in Hollywood also, we have seen several incidences of actors, not wearing helmet while riding two wheelers

For instance, in movie Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, Tom Cruise doesn’t wear a helmet while riding a bike as powerful as the BMW S1000RR. And this has been a case in most of the movies across nations. Shah Rukh Khan regretting not wearing a helmet in the movie Deewana, hence, makes a big impact in promoting road safety.