Should You Buy Tata Nexon? Check Out Top 7 Pros & 3 Cons

Tata Nexon Pros & Cons: The Tata Nexon, one of India's best-selling and most loved SUVs, starts at Rs 8 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.80 lakh, ex-showroom. However, one might wonder whether the Tata Nexon lives with the hype and demand among the customers or not. Well, here are its top 7 pros and 3 cons explained for those considering purchasing the Nexon.

Tata Nexon Pros:

Pro 1: The Nexon stands out with sleek projector headlamps, chrome accents, and 16-inch alloy wheels, giving it a modern, stylish look.

Pro 2: Quality materials, ample legroom, adjustable rear seats, and a spacious 350-litre boot enhance interior comfort. Its boot space can handle your everyday essentials and weekend getaways with ease.

Pro 3: Equipped with LED DRLs, push-start button, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, voice-activated sunroof, and dual 10.25-inch displays for added convenience.

Pro 4: Offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine, providing power and efficiency with multiple transmission choices. 1.5-litre diesel engine offers a balance of power and better fuel efficiency. It makes 115 PS and 260 Nm, with claimed mileage of 23.23 kmpl (manual) and 24.08 kmpl (automatic).

Pro 5: With a 209mm ground clearance, the Nexon handles rough terrains and uneven roads effortlessly.

Pro 6: Robust suspension and 16-inch wheels ensure a smooth, comfortable ride on diverse road conditions. The suspension seems well-tuned for Indian roads.

Pro 7: Strong build quality with a 5-star GNCAP safety rating, making it a secure choice for drivers and passengers. Its all variants include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, rear parking sensors, and hill hold control.

Tata Nexon Cons:

Con 1: Key features like armrests and height-adjustable driver's seat are missing in lower and mid variants, and only available in higher models.

Con 2: The diesel engine can get loud during hard acceleration, which might be a concern for those preferring a quieter ride.

Con 3: Tata Nexon historically struggles with maintaining strong resale value compared to some competitors, affecting long-term cost considerations.