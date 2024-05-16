Sikkim To Introduce AI-driven Traffic Management System On May 25: Details

The Sikkim transport department on Thursday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence-driven traffic management system across the state from May 25.

The system aims to modernise traffic management and improve regulation efficiency by automatically verifying documents and detecting violations. "With a view to modernise traffic management and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of traffic regulation, Sikkim government is introducing Artificial Intelligence-driven traffic management system," the transport department said.

According to a notice by the department, "All vehicle owners (including government vehicles) are therefore informed to keep all their vehicle documents up to date. Any discrepancies arising out of the issue of E-challan may be brought to notice of the SPs/RTOs of the district."