Skip Long Queues; Know How to Book Delhi Metro Tickets On WhatsApp

To enhance the convenience of metro commuters in the Delhi-NCR region, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) provides its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to cover all lines. This facility allows passengers to seamlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the entire network, comprising 12 metro lines and 288 metro stations, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro line.

The WhatsApp-based ticketing service offers commuters a hassle-free way to secure their metro tickets directly from their smartphones. This innovative approach eliminates the need for traditional ticket purchasing methods, enabling travelers to buy tickets from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

Steps to Book Metro Tickets On WhatsApp

To book Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp, follow the steps below:

1. Send a "Hi" message to DMRC's official WhatsApp number at 9650855800.

2. Upon initiating contact, you will be prompted to choose your preferred language, with options available in Hindi and English.

3. Tap on the "Buy Ticket" button provided in the chat interface. You will then be able to select your source and destination stations. Additionally, options for Last Journey Tickets and to Retrieve Tickets are available.

4. Indicate the number of tickets you wish to purchase for your journey.

5. After confirming all the details, you will be directed to make the payment. A payment link will be generated for the transaction. Please note that a convenience fee will be applied for transactions made via credit/debit cards, while UPI-based transactions will not incur any additional charges.

6. Receipt of QR-based Ticket Once the metro ticket is successfully paid for, you will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.

Important Points to Remember Before Booking Delhi Metro Tickets

- A person can buy a maximum of 6 QR-based metro tickets for a single journey.

- Each QR-based metro ticket will remain valid until the end of the day.

- Upon entering a gate, you have 65 minutes to exit.

- Tickets can be booked during operational hours, and there is no option to cancel QR-based Delhi metro tickets.

- If you exit from the source station itself, you'll have 30 minutes to do so.

- QR-based tickets do not need to be printed; you can simply scan the QR code using your phone at designated scanners available at AFC gates for both entry and exit.