Skoda Auto India Hikes Vehicle Prices By Up To 3%, Kylaq Excluded

Skoda Auto India: Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range of cars, effective January 1. This adjustment is necessitated by rising input and operational costs, ensuring the company continues to deliver premium vehicles and services to its customers, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The company is a subsidiary of European carmaker Skoda Auto. The price increase will apply to the company's entire portfolio, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq. However, the recently launched Kylaq will remain unaffected for the first 33,333 bookings, the automaker informed.

"The recently launched Kylaq will remain unaffected by this adjustment until it reaches the milestone of 33,333 bookings, which are fast-filling, providing customers with an extended opportunity to own the highly anticipated SUV at its introductory pricing," the company said.

Skoda Kylaq Prices

-- Classic MT: Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Signature MT: Rs 9.59 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Signature+ MT: Rs 11.40 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Prestige MT: Rs 13.35 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Signature AT: Rs 10.59 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Signature+ AT: Rs 12.40 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Prestige AT: Rs 14.40 lakh, ex-showroom

The deliveries of the Kylaq will begin on 27th January 2024, while bookings for the SUV are already open, and Skoda has received 10,000 orders so far.

Why Did Skoda Announce Price Hike?

"This adjustment is necessitated by rising input and operational costs, ensuring the company continues to deliver high-quality, premium vehicles and services to its customers," it added.