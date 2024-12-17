Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832940https://zeenews.india.com/auto/skoda-auto-india-hikes-vehicle-prices-by-up-to-3-kylaq-excluded-2832940.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Skoda Auto India Hikes Vehicle Prices By Up To 3%, Kylaq Excluded

Skoda Auto: Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range of cars, effective January 1.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Skoda Auto India Hikes Vehicle Prices By Up To 3%, Kylaq Excluded

Skoda Auto India: Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range of cars, effective January 1. This adjustment is necessitated by rising input and operational costs, ensuring the company continues to deliver premium vehicles and services to its customers, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The company is a subsidiary of European carmaker Skoda Auto. The price increase will apply to the company's entire portfolio, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq. However, the recently launched Kylaq will remain unaffected for the first 33,333 bookings, the automaker informed.

"The recently launched Kylaq will remain unaffected by this adjustment until it reaches the milestone of 33,333 bookings, which are fast-filling, providing customers with an extended opportunity to own the highly anticipated SUV at its introductory pricing," the company said.

Skoda Kylaq Prices

-- Classic MT: Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom
-- Signature MT: Rs 9.59 lakh, ex-showroom
-- Signature+ MT: Rs 11.40 lakh, ex-showroom
-- Prestige MT: Rs 13.35 lakh, ex-showroom
-- Signature AT: Rs 10.59 lakh, ex-showroom
-- Signature+ AT: Rs 12.40 lakh, ex-showroom
-- Prestige AT: Rs 14.40 lakh, ex-showroom

The deliveries of the Kylaq will begin on 27th January 2024, while bookings for the SUV are already open, and Skoda has received 10,000 orders so far.

Why Did Skoda Announce Price Hike?

"This adjustment is necessitated by rising input and operational costs, ensuring the company continues to deliver high-quality, premium vehicles and services to its customers," it added.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK