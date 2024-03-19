Skoda Epiq Electric SUV Unveiled Globally: Check Details

Skoda has recently unveiled its upcoming all-electric compact SUV, the Skoda Epiq, on a global scale. Positioned as the company's entry-level electric car, the Skoda Epiq boasts a minimalistic interior and a modern design. The production version of this electric SUV is slated for a possible introduction in 2025, with a global launch anticipated in 2026.

Moreover, there are expectations for the Skoda Epiq to enter the Indian market in the future. This electric SUV is projected to measure around 4.1 meters in length, with a wheelbase of approximately 2,600mm. Skoda claims that the vehicle will offer a generous boot space of 490 litres. Collaborating with Volkswagen, Skoda will manufacture the Epiq in Pamplona, Spain.

Skoda Epic Electric SUV Features

The Skoda Epic electric SUV is expected to offer battery options ranging from 38kWh to 56kWh, providing a range of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. It features a single motor powering the front wheels.

Exterior Design

The Skoda Epic showcases a sleek grille, a sculpted bonnet with the Skoda logo, and distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Its strong shoulder lines, square wheel arches, floating roof, uniquely styled C-pillar, prominent roof rails, and large sunroof enhance its overall appearance. The rear is accentuated by a long spoiler for a sporty look.

Interior Highlights

Inside, the Skoda Epic's cabin boasts an interestingly designed, minimalistic approach. The small instrument panel provides essential information, while a large central touchscreen infotainment unit offers a host of features. The center console, highlighted in orange, includes a wireless charger for added convenience.

Price

Skoda has stated that the Epiq, with a length of 4.1 meters, will be priced at around 25,000 Euros (approximately Rs 22.57 lakh) upon its launch in Europe.