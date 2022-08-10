Skoda Kodiaq SUV bookings reopen in India, prices start at Rs 37.49 lakh

Skoda Auto India has again commenced the bookings of its Skoda Kodiaq 7-seater premium SUV, with deliveries scheduled to begin in January-March next year. The company had earlier opened the bookings for the model in January this year, but closed it after all the units allotted to India were booked by the customers. The prices for the Skoda Kodiaq starts at Rs 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be applicable for the January-March quarter of 2023, the Czech automaker said in a statement. "We are opening bookings for Q1 2023 and will announce phase-wise booking windows for the rest of the 2023 volumes," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis stated.

Skoda has started accepting bookings at an amount of Rs 50,000, and the SUV can only be booked across the company's dealerships across the country, it added. The Skoda Kodiaq is available in three trims priced at Rs 37.49 lakh for the Style variant, Rs 38.49 lakh for the Sportline variant and Rs 39.99 lakh for Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Launched earlier this year, the Skoda Kodiaq gets a 2.0 TSI petrol engine with the 7-seat configuration, mated to a Quick-shifting DSG automatic mated and gets an all-wheel-drive system standard across the range. The engine produces 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque pushing the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds.

It also gets features like Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with 6 driving modes, which is a segment exclusive.