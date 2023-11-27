Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Elegance Editions Launched In India: Prices, Features, Design

Soon after introducing a slew of new and segment-first features in the Kushaq and Slavia, Škoda Auto India has announced a new, exclusive version of both these cars. Christened the Elegance Edition, both cars will be produced in a limited amount and will be available exclusively with the 1.5 TSI engine. The Elegance Edition of the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq will be available in just a single trim configuration with the option of an MT and DCT gearbox. Talking of prices, the Kushaq will cost Rs 18.31 lakh and Rs 19.51 lakh for the MT and DSG trims, respectively. The Slavia, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 17.52 lakh and 18.92 lakh, for the MT and DSG trims, respectively.

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Elegance Edition: Design

The Elegance Edition offers an all-new Deep Black paint in both cars while retaining the chrome elements all around. Further enhancing the aesthetics in both the cars is a Chrome Lower Door Garnish and a calligraphic ‘Elegance’ inscription on the B-pillars. The Slavia further has a chrome trunk garnish and a Scuff plate with ‘Slavia’ inscribed in it. The Kushaq gets a 17-inch (43.18 cm) VEGA Dual Tone alloy design that accentuates style and its rough terrain stance, while the Slavia’s classic sedan lines are enhanced by the 16-inch (40.64 cm) Ving Alloy Wheels

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Elegance Edition: Cabin

Opening the doors will reveal the prominent brand logo projection from the Škoda genuine accessories puddle lamp that adds an element of class and utility when stepping in and out of the cars. Inside, the driver is greeted by the ‘Elegance’ badge on the steering wheel. Additionally, the footwell area houses sporty aluminium pedals. Furthering the utility and aesthetics theme of the Elegance Edition, customers will get attractive textile mats and ‘Elegance’ branded cushions, seat-belt cushions as well as neck rests.

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Elegance Edition: Features

Both the Kushaq and Slavia will get all the new features introduced by Škoda Auto India during the festive season like electric seats for the driver and co-driver and an illuminated footwell area. Since these are based on the range-topping Style variant, the centre of the dash continues to be dominated by a 25.4 cm infotainment screen with Škoda Play Apps. The system links wirelessly with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Also standard in the Elegance Edition is Škoda Sound with 6 Speakers a subwoofer in the boot of the Kushaq and Slavia.