Skoda Unveils Kushaq Explorer Edition: Check Design, Features, Performance, And Other Details

Skoda has recently taken the wraps off its latest creation – the Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition. This special variant of the popular Kushaq compact SUV promises to elevate the driving experience with its off-road specific enhancements and a slew of unique features. Various speculations hint towards a possible market launch soon. Read here to know more about this offroad SUV.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Design

The Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition boasts an optional matte green hue with vibrant orange accents adorning the grille, front bumper, rear spoiler, and side body cladding, this SUV exudes an adventurous spirit. The blacked-out finish on the grille, wing mirrors, and badges further accentuates its rugged appeal.

Functional upgrades cater to off-road enthusiasts, with the Explorer Edition sporting 215/65 section all-terrain tires wrapped around newly designed blacked-out 16-inch wheels. These tires offer superior grip and durability, ensuring confidence-inspiring performance on varied terrains. Additionally, a roof rack equipped with an auxiliary light bar and prominent orange tow hooks at the front and rear enhance both aesthetics and functionality.

The interior of the Kushaq Explorer Edition comes with a matte green paint theme that continues onto the dashboard panel, center console, and door pads. The seats feature black upholstery with striking red piping, adding a touch of sportiness to the cabin ambiance.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Features

Kushaq Explorer offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital dials, ventilated seats, sunroof, and more. Noteworthy additions comprise a 360-degree camera with an upgraded rear camera, front parking sensors, a head-up display, rear sunshades, and an air purifier, ensuring convenience and safety during every journey.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Performance

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition retains its mechanical prowess. Customers have the choice between the 115hp, 1.0-liter and 150hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engines, paired with either manual or automatic transmissions. While the powertrain remains unchanged, the Explorer Edition's ride height may differ from the standard variant due to the off-road specification wheels, promising an enhanced driving experience across diverse terrain.