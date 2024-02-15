Skoda Unveils New Octavia With ChatGPT Integration: Know What’s Different

Skoda has finally revealed its most awaited Octavia with new upgrades. The next iteration is said to be a blend of technological advancement and sustainability enhancement. Interestingly, the new Octavia will come with the ChatGPT Chatbot. If you are an Indian buyer then you might have to wait for this model a little more as the company has not confirmed the launch of the upgraded Skoda Octavia in India. Let’s take a look at the details of this upcoming Sedan:

Skoda Octavia Design

The refreshed Octavia flaunts a distinct design language, which sets it apart from its counterparts in the Skoda lineup. It comes with Angular LED headlights, coupled with a bold crease in the front bumper. These aesthetic enhancements add a touch of modernity to the classic silhouette, ensuring the Octavia stands out on the road.

Octavia with ChatGPT Chatbot

The interior of the Skoda Octavia showcases technological innovation. The highlight of the interior is the new 13-inch infotainment touchscreen which is shared with the recently updated Volkswagen Golf. What's more intriguing is the integration of ChatGPT artificial intelligence into the infotainment system's voice assistant. It has upgraded options for device charging, including wireless charging capabilities and enhanced USB-C connections.

Octavia Specifications

The new Skoda Octavia has an entry-level 1.5-litre powerplant with a turbocharger redesign to minimize thermal losses and improve fuel economy. Additionally, it has a 48V mild-hybrid system in select models that allows for engine-off coasting which helps in optimizing fuel efficiency without compromising performance. The Octavia comes with a range of powertrain options, including a potent 2.0-litre diesel engine and the exhilarating vRS variant.

While the arrival of the new Octavia in India remains uncertain, Skoda continues to expand its presence in the country's automotive landscape. With a lineup comprising models like the Slavia sedan, Kushaq midsize SUV, and Kodiaq SUV, Skoda aims to cater to varying consumer needs. Moreover, the expected launch of the Enyaq iV electric SUV and the development of a compact SUV underscore Skoda's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the Indian market.