Continuing with its slew of model updates and customer service initiatives, Skoda Auto India launched an Exchange Carnival for August 2023. It includes a host of customer-friendly deals, discounts and service, maintenance, and warranty packages to further enhance the ownership experience of their new Skoda cars. The Exchange Carnival aims to provide value and a great ownership experience to customers looking to buy a Skoda. The Exchange Carnival for August 2023 makes sure customers have a memorable and high value car purchase and exchange experience with some incredible maintenance and warranty packages that ensure customers continue enjoying Skoda cars, with a hassle-free ownership experience.

Under the Exchange Carnival, Skoda Auto India offer benefits of up to Rs 60,000 and corporate benefits of upto Rs 70,000. A customer can, if they so wish, drive in with their existing car and drive out with a Skoda for the quickest and hassle-free, single-window, single-time exchange, purchase and documentation experience ensuring the highest possible value for their existing car and a slew of purchase benefits, maintenance, and warranty packages for their brand new Skoda.

Apart from the best valuation for their older cars under this Exchange Carnival, customers also get a complimentary Service and Maintenance Package for 4 years for their all new Skoda cars. Besides this, customers will gain extended warranty benefits of up to Rs 4,000 making this exchange carnival the ideal time to fetch immense value for their old cars and bag warranty and maintenance packs for an unparalleled ownership experience with their Skodas.

Also, the brand has recently achieved a new milestone of exporting 6 lakh cars from its Indian manufacturing unit, based out of Chakan, Pune. The brand started with exporting Polo and Vento from the Indian market, but it now exports Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus, and Taigun in both left-hand and right-hand drive markets.