Splendid Performance! This Hero Motorcylce Tops Sales Chart Again

Hero MotoCorp has recently revealed its sales figures for March 2024 have been revealed. These figures shows the performance of the different models of the company. There has been a tremendous increase in the sales of some of its models.

Splendor's Dominance



Splendor has yet again managed to be the best-selling motorcycle. It remained at number 1 in March 2024. However, there has been a slight decline in the sales of Splendor as compared to last year (March month). In March this year, 286,138 units were sold (in the domestic market).After Splendor, HF Deluxe came second with 83,947 units sold. However, its sales have also decreased compared to the same period last year. Nevertheless, the HF Deluxe continues to be a customer favourite in the commuter segment. A special feature in the sales figures of March 2024 was the Passion motorcycle. There has been a tremendous increase of 439.87 per cent in its sales as compared to last year (March). Passion has been the third best-selling Hero bike with sales of 22,491 units.Glamor was in fourth place and Destini 125 (scooter) was in fifth place. They have also grown well. They have sold 17,026 units and 14,143 units respectively. There has been a double-digit growth in the sales of both scooters, which shows the positive trend of the customers.The new models of Hero MotoCorp including Xtreme 125R and Xtreme 160/200 have also caught the attention of the customers. They have sold 12,010 units and 2,937 units respectively. These models attract those customers who are looking for a powerful bike.Notably, the sales of all models have not increased. Sales of Xpulse 200 and Maestro have declined by 78.21 per cent and 92.50 per cent respectively.Please note that these sales figures are for the domestic market only. Export figures have not been included in these.