Stand-up Comedian Zakir Khan Buys Range Rover Velar Worth Rs 90 Lakh: Check Pic

The aspirational value that the Range Rover badge holds is supreme. Hence, celebrities are often seen with boxy SUVs with Range Rover stuck in bold on the clamshell bonnet. Recently, the stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has also added on to his garage. He has bought the Range Rover Velar in a white paint scheme. The luxury SUV has an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 89.41 lakh. Zakir shared the image of his new possession on Instagram, and interestingly, the comedian went to take delivery of the car wearing only slippers. Yes, many people found it awkward to wear slippers for such an expensive car’s delivery, but after reading the comments on his picture, we figured out there was more to it.

Actually, Zakir Khan’s younger brother and singer Zeeshan Khan wrote a post and posted a picture of Zakir Khan with the car. He also took a jibe at his brother for wearing slippers to take delivery of his new luxury SUV. Zeeshan Khan wrote, “New beast in the house !!!!!! Congratulations bhai, Chalane wala toh me hi h. So congratulations to myself. Aur yaar chapal me kon Range Rover lene jata hai.”

Talking of the Range Rover Velar, it sits in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar. In fact, it is often called as the coupe-like Range Rover. Both petrol and diesel versions of the Range Rover Velar come with a 2.0-litre engine. The petrol unit makes 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel variant makes 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both the variants get an automatic transmission.