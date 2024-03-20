Startup Mahakumbh: Check Delhi Traffic Police Advisory Before Heading Out Of Home

The Ministry of Commerce & Industries is hosting the highly anticipated Startup Mahakumbh event in Delhi from Mar 18 to March 20. This event has been attracting a huge crowd. In preparation for this event, the Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan, where the event is currently taking place. Read here to know all about the traffic advisory:

Traffic Advisory



In view of Startup Mahakumbh by Ministry of Commerce & Industries on 20.03.2024 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, special traffic arrangements will be effective.



Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/FPU2w33VKa — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 19, 2024

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

To facilitate smooth traffic flow in Delhi, the following measures will be implemented:

No Halting or Parking: Vehicles are prohibited from halting or parking on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Subramania Bharti Marg.

General Public Entry: General entry for the public will not be permitted at the event venue.

Towing and Prosecution: Vehicles found parked in restricted areas will be towed away and the owners will be prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of traffic regulations.

Diversions And Routes To Avoid

Before heading out of your home Check these diversions and routes to avoid huge traffic congestion:

Commuters are urged to cooperate by utilizing public transport whenever possible. Those heading towards ISBT, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance to account for potential delays. It is crucial for the general public and motorists to maintain patience, adhere to traffic regulations, and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed at various intersections.

By following these guidelines, commuters can contribute to a safer and more efficient traffic management system during the Startup Mahakumbh event in Delhi.